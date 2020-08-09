Sunday forecast offers record heat, poor air quality

Temperatures will remain above average as we end our weekend, with highs soaring into the upper 90s and 100s across eastern Colorado. In Denver, highs will remain 8 to 10 degrees above average, coming with a degree or two of the record high for today.

Forecast Highs for Sunday, August 9th

Air quality will continue to be an issue due to the Pine Gulch fire, which is over 21,000 acres burning north of Grand Junction. A west/southwesterly wind will bring smoke across the central and northern mountains, settling along the Front Range this morning. An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 4 p.m.

Air Quality Alerts in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday

Similar to Saturday, expect plenty of sunshine and light wind through the afternoon hours.

An isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out for the extreme eastern plains during the afternoon and evening.

A weak disturbance will move through the region on Monday, knocking temperatures back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will also bring in a very isolated chance of showers, but majority of us will stay dry. Any storms that form on Monday will bring the risk for strong wind and frequent lightning.

Low chances of thunderstorms will continue Tuesday afternoon. Highs will rebound back into the lower 90s.

The second half of the work week appears dry, sunny and hot with highs in the mid-to-lower 90s.