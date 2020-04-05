Sunday forecast offers plenty of sunshine, warm temps

Our warming trend will continue as we end our weekend on Sunday. Highs today will hit the upper 60s and lower 70s across the Front Range with a mixture of sun and clouds. Even the high country will get in on some unseasonably warm conditions as highs reach the 40s and 50s with mainly dry conditions. It will be breezy at times, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for portions of the southern I-25 corridor and southeastern plains.

Monday and Tuesday will offer the warmest days of the week, with highs soaring in the low 70s in the Front Range. Meanwhile in the mountains, highs up to the 50s will be possible with sunshine.

Changes will start to move in by Wednesday as our next weather system moves in. Temperatures will drop into the 60s with increasing clouds. By Wednesday night, expect a few scattered rain and snow showers across the Front Range.

Temperatures will manage to get into the 50-60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon with rain showers possible. Expect a rain and snow mix in the high country.



