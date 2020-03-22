Sunday forecast offers more mountain snow, seasonal temps for Denver

Seasonal temperatures will return this afternoon, with highs in the mid-50s across the Denver metro area. In the mountains, expect a few scattered snow showers through the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times, making travel very difficult. An additional 1-4″ will be possible through Sunday in the higher elevations.

Sunday’s snowfall accumulation forecast for the mountains

The unsettled weather will continue in the high country each and every afternoon with highs in the 30-40s. Meanwhile in the Denver metro area and eastern plains, expect a mixture of sun and clouds both Monday and Tuesday as highs continue to warm into the 50-60s. There will be a slight 10% chance of a late day rain shower on Monday for the Denver metro and eastern plains.

Changes will start to move in on Wednesday, starting with an increase in clouds and highs in the mid-60s. Rain will be possible Thursday as highs drop into the 50s. We’ll start to see some rain and snow showers mix in by Thursday night and through the day on Friday. At this time, we are forecasting little to no accumulation across the Front Range.