Sunday forecast includes upper 90s, chance for thunderstorms

Temperatures will remain above average for now the 12th day in a row, with highs soaring back into the upper 90s and lower 100s across eastern Colorado and the I-25 corridor. Highs today in the mountains will range from the 70-80s. The record in Denver today is 101° set back in 1971.

Sunday’s forecast highs

Scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening. The highest chance for severe weather will be across the Palmer Divide and southeastern Plains, where strong wind, large hail and tornadoes will be possible.

In the Denver metro, northern Front Range and mountains, scattered storms will be possible anytime after lunch. Storms will be scattered and not everyone will pick up on the moisture. Watch out for a brief downpour, strong wind, lightning and hail.

Convective Outlook for Sunday, highlighting the portions of Colorado with the highest risk of severe weather.

Monday will remain hot, with highs staying in the upper 90s and lower 100s across the Front Range. A few isolated afternoon thunderstorms will once again be possible. A shift in our weather pattern will arrive Tuesday, as slightly cooler air and higher rain chances moves into the state. Temperatures will drop into the 80s by Tuesday, our first day below average in the month of July.

Temperatures will quickly rebound back into the upper 80s and 90s for the remainder of the work week. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will also be possible every afternoon this week.