Sunday forecast includes some sun, mild temperatures

Our warm up will continue as we end our weekend on Sunday. Highs today will soar into the 60-70s across the Front Range under mainly dry conditions. For those in the high country, highs today will make it into the 30-50s with scattered rain and snow showers. Little to no additional accumulation is expected.

Sunday afternoon highs

Monday will be the driest day of the week across the Front Range as highs return to the 60-70s. Expect breezy conditions with gusts up to 15 miles per hour possible.

Rain gear will be needed for the remainder of the work week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each afternoon starting Tuesday through Friday. Despite the chance for rain, temperatures will remain above average, making it 60-70s.

Meanwhile for those in the mountains, we’ll keep the chance of scattered rain and snow showers each afternoon with highs ranging from the 30-50s.