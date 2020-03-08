Sunday brings first chance of thunderstorms so far this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will cool about 5 degrees on Sunday in Denver with high temperatures reaching the low 60s.

A few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will move across the Front Range Sunday afternoon and evening. Lightning is possible in some of these showers.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be dry with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Colorado's weather pattern will become more unsettled Wednesday through the weekend with small chances for showers each day.

Temperatures have a chance to cool to the 40s next weekend with an incoming storm. The Pinpoint Weather Team will have more details on this storm as it gets closer.