DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting sunshine and upper 60s on Wednesday in Denver and across the Front Range. The normal high right now in Denver should be 70 degrees.

The mountains south of Interstate 70 will start sunny and have a 20% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms, expect snow above tree line. Highs in the mountains will be in the 50s.

The Broncos’ game against the Indianapolis Colts kicks off Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Weather for the evening game will be clear and dry with a light wind. Temperatures will fall through the 60s.

A stronger cold front hits the Front Range on Friday. Temperatures will fall into the 50s with low clouds and a 10% chance of a drizzle.

It will be drier Saturday through Monday with sunshine. Saturday turns partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Over the weekend, the mountains could see afternoon rain and snow.

The average date of the first freeze in Denver is Oct. 7. When will we see our first freeze? There’s a stronger cold front possibly moving in mid to late next week, it’s something to watch.