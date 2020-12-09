Sun and mid-60s Wednesday; Snow and 30s by Friday

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER(KDVR) — We are forecasting another day in the low to mid-60s today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  Sunshine.  The normal high is 43.  Today’s record is 71 set in 1957.

The mountains stay sunny and dry with highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Thursday is transition day.

A merger occurs on Thursday night into Friday between a cold front and a southern low pressure.

Snow showers are likely in Denver on Friday morning, midday and afternoon.  Light accumulations.  Colder highs in the 30s.

Mountain accumulations by Saturday morning 3-8 inches.  Front Range 1-4 inches.

Snow lingers into Saturday night.  Some additional light accumulations.

Drier on Sunday.

Next week looks active with additional mountain snow on Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast total snowfall by 5am Saturday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
Forecast radar and satellite on Friday 5am.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

