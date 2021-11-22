Sun and 65 degrees Monday; Cold front with mountain snow for Thanksgiving

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting a beautiful Monday across Colorado.

Our snowless streak continues at 215 days since our last measurable snow. There is a high wildfire danger across the foothills and Front Range.

Highs will reach 65 degrees in Denver with 40s and 50s in the mountain valleys. Dry.

Tuesday starts sunny with increasing afternoon clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid-60s.

A cold front hits Wednesday with a 20% chance of rain showers across the Front Range. The central and northern mountains can expect 1-4 inches of snowfall. Highs drop 20 degrees.

The southern mountains will get 2-8 inches of accumulation with the addition of a southern track storm system.

Skies gradually clear for Thanksgiving with sunshine in Denver, low 50s. Clouds may linger over the mountains then clearing, 30s.

Dry and sunny Friday-Sunday. Warmer with 50s and 60s.

