Sunshine with highs in the 60s Wednesday; cold front races in Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies in Denver and across the Front Range on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 60s. The normal high right now is 64 degrees.

Snow ends in the mountains and skies will clear today with sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s.

High pressure builds in Thursday through Saturday. Expect dry and sunny conditions through Friday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy Saturday. A cold front races through Colorado on Sunday.

In the mountains, snow showers are possible on Sunday. It will be cloudy in Denver on Sunday.

Future radar/satellite for Sunday, 10/24/2021.

Expect drier conditions on Monday.

Another front is possible on Tuesday-Wednesday.