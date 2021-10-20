Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Sunshine with highs in the 60s Wednesday; cold front races in Sunday

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies in Denver and across the Front Range on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 60s. The normal high right now is 64 degrees.

Snow ends in the mountains and skies will clear today with sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s.

High pressure builds in Thursday through Saturday. Expect dry and sunny conditions through Friday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy Saturday. A cold front races through Colorado on Sunday.

In the mountains, snow showers are possible on Sunday. It will be cloudy in Denver on Sunday.

Future radar/satellite for Sunday, 10/24/2021.

Expect drier conditions on Monday.

Another front is possible on Tuesday-Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories