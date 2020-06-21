Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Summer storms and warm temperatures ahead this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will move across the Front Range and Eastern Colorado Sunday evening. The main threats will be lightning and gusty winds.

Monday’s high temperatures will reach the low 80s with more scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Storms are not expected to turn severe, but could contain lightning, small hail, gusty winds and a brief heavy downpour.

High temperatures will stay in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon storm chances.

Storms will be very isolated on Wednesday and Thursday, so most spots will stay dry these days.

Next weekend will be mostly dry with afternoon temperatures in or around the 90s.

