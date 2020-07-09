Summer scorcher: Denver expected to hit 100 degrees Friday, threatening record

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures across Denver and the Front Range were slightly lower Thursday with readings in the lower 90s. However, the heat is quickly coming back as we head into the weekend.

Friday will be our hottest day with a forecast high of 100 degrees in Denver. The record high for July 10 is 102.

On average, we can reach 100 degrees twice in a summer. We did hit it twice last year and the year before. However, it doesn’t happen every summer. We’ve only recorded 93 days at or above 100 since 1872.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Denver is 105 degrees, which the city has hit five times.

We will stay in the upper 90s over the weekend as the hot and dry conditions continue across the region. The records both Saturday and Sunday are in the low 100s and look to be out of reach.

Temperatures will slowly slide into the lower 90s next week as more moisture returns to the region, setting up the chance for a few rain showers.