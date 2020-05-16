Summer-like heat, dry conditions on the way

Seasonal temperatures are in the forecast heading into the upcoming weekend. On Saturday, expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s along the Front Range, with 50s-60s across the high country. Similar to Friday, clouds will gradually build through the afternoon with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. The overall threat for severe weather will be low, with strong wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning as the main concern. Any storms that form today will be VERY isolated and mainly favor the Palmer Divide. Skies will clear overnight.

Forecast highs for Saturday, May 16th

As we end the weekend, temperatures will be significantly warmer, with highs closer to 80 in the Denver metro area. It will be a mainly dry day with one or two showers and a mixture of sun and clouds.

The main story heading into the work week will be the unseasonably warm conditions. In fact, highs Monday will be close to 90 degrees with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will remain above average, in the 80s, through the rest of the work week with a few isolated showers possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.