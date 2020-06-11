Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Summer heat to return to Denver area, few rain chances ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — The weather pattern across Colorado looks to turn dry and hot. An area of high pressure will be sitting over the state, bringing mainly sunny skies, little wind at times and hot temperatures.

We will reach the low 80s on Thursday, which is close to the average in Denver for this time of year (about 82 degrees).

We will then heat to near 90 degrees or just slightly higher each day through the middle of next week.

We only have a small chance for a late-day shower or thunderstorm on Saturday. The rest of the days look to stay dry.

