Summer heat to dominate for a week

DENVER (KDVR) — At this time of the year, our seasonal average high temperature in Denver is around 89 degrees. So far this month, we’ve only had one day in the upper 80s and that was on Aug. 2. We have posted 90s every other day this month. And the forecast keeps high temperatures above 90 degrees for the next week.

So, over the weekend look for readings to reach the middle 90s across metro Denver and the Front Range. Make sure to stay hydrated and find a way to stay cool.

We will have lower 90s for all of next week with only a stray shower possible on Monday and Tuesday. The remainder of next week looks dry.

There could be a chance for better rain by the time we reach next weekend.