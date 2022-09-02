DENVER (KDVR) — The sunny and dry days look to continue through our holiday weekend. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting temperatures to stay above normal as well.

Saturday will bring just a few afternoon clouds and breezy conditions. Temperatures will warm to around 90 degrees for most of metro Denver. There is a very low chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm over the foothills west of the city and across the higher elevations of the Palmer Divide south of downtown.

Sunday is looking dry for everyone along the Front Range and through metro Denver. It will also be a little hotter with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s.

Labor Day will also be sunny, dry and hot. We are forecasting highs in the low to middle 90s. The record for Denver on Monday is 101 set in 2020. It is also the hottest temperature recorded in Denver for the month of September.

We will stay mainly sunny, dry and in the low 90s through Thursday. The heat finally breaks on Friday with a forecast high in the middle 80s thanks to an isolated shower possible.