DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures returned to the 90s across most of metro Denver and the Front Range on Saturday.

The average high this time of year for the Mile High City is around 90 degrees. Most of the afternoon thunderstorms remained over the mountains.

On Sunday, temperatures will heat into the upper 80s to low 90s across the area. There will be morning sunshine followed by building clouds and a few late day thunderstorms. The best chance for rain will fall across the high terrain over western Colorado.

Monday and Tuesday look to be our hottest days of the next week with readings reaching the mid to upper 90s. Both days look relatively dry with maybe only an isolated thunderstorm possible on Tuesday.

Rain chances increase slightly, 20% to 30%, each afternoon from Wednesday into next weekend. The days with the best chance will be Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Temperatures will lower a bit into the upper 80s to low 90s thanks to the afternoon thunderstorms.