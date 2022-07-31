DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures returned to the 90s and are staying there.

There will be morning sunshine followed by building clouds and a few late-day thunderstorms. The best chance for rain will fall across the high terrain over western Colorado.

Monday and Tuesday look to be our hottest days of the next week with readings reaching the mid to upper 90s. Monday look relatively dry with a better chance of some storms possible on Tuesday.

Temperatures will lower a bit into the upper 80s to low 90s midweek thanks to the afternoon thunderstorms.