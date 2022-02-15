Stronger Snowstorm: Why this system will be different for Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Several snowstorms have moved through Colorado since January. Another round of snow is on the way Wednesday, and this storm will be stronger than the storms we’ve seen lately.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said that there have been 9 fast-moving minor cold fronts over the last 35 days. Those storms moved in and out within 12 hours, typically, which is a classic La Nina-type pattern.

During those storms, Meteorologist Chris Tomer said high pressure was dominate to our west for the entire time, keeping the southwest part of the state drier than normal.

The storm system arriving in our state on Wednesday will be strong enough to dislodge the high pressure and shift the storm track. It will take a more southern route and deliver snow to all of Colorado.

It will pave the way for another storm system on Monday into Tuesday of next week, Meteorologist Chris Tomer said.

What is Denver typically like in February? The average temperature is 32.7 degrees and the average snowfall is 7.7 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

February is the fourth snowiest month of the year in Denver.

In January, Denver received 19.9 inches of snow, which was recorded at Denver International Airport. So far, Denver has received 6.5 inches in February.

As the storm moves in, the Pinpoint Weather Team will further break down expected snowfall totals.

