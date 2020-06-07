Strong winds leave behind damage on Front Range, dry and windy Sunday ahead; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

A strong line of storms moved across the Front Range tonight bringing wind gusts up to 80 mph. Trees and power lines were knocked down across Metro Denver as the storms passed through. The storms will continue to move northeast across the plains tonight before pushing into Western Kansas and Nebraska.

Winds will be gusty again on Sunday but without the storms. Dry weather is expected state wide with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Fire danger will be high on Sunday as high temperatures reach 91 degrees.

Cooler weather moves in on Monday and stays for the rest of the week. Temperatures will fall into the 70s Monday afternoon with a 20 percent chance of storms.

Dry weather will take over Tuesday through Thursday before storm chances return next weekend.