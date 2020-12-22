Strong wind to bring much colder temperatures to Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A potent storm system will be moving across Colorado through Wednesday. It will deliver snow to the Colorado mountains Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Between 4″-8″ of accumulation is expected in the mountains, which will be great for holiday skiers. However, traveling could be a challenge as heavy snow bands combined with wind could create reduced visibility and slick roads.

Across the eastern Plains, there could be a few passing snow showers early on Wednesday. The area is under a HIGH WIND WARNING Wednesday for gusts that could push past 60 mph at times. So, if you plan to travel Interstate 70 east of Denver or up I-76 toward Nebraska, be prepared for those gusty conditions.

In metro Denver, we will have a few passing clouds and maybe a flurry Tuesday evening. Most places will not see snow. But, we will feel the wind. We are predicting northwest winds to increase late Tuesday and continue into early Wednesday with gusts at times up to 45 mph. The wind will relax by late afternoon Wednesday.

Your holiday is looking much less windy, mainly sunny and mild. We will have mid-40s on Christmas Eve and mid-50s for Christmas Day.

There looks to be a switch to colder days and better snow chances arriving early next week that could last into the New Year’s holiday.