Strong wind to bring cooler temps to metro Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system passing Colorado to the north will create strong wind on Thursday. The cold front that slides across the area will generate speeds of 20-40 mph with higher gusts possible. The front will not bring any showers to Denver.

On Friday, in the wake of Thursday’s cold front, we will have much less wind, but noticeably cooler temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s under mainly sunny skies.

The outlook for the weekend keeps temperatures in the lower 60s, which is just under our normal highs in the upper 60s.

We will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday. However, Mother’s Day will bring more clouds and even a late-day rain shower, especially south of the city.

We have better chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms coming each day early next week. Despite the increase in rain, we will warm back into the 70s.