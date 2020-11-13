Strong wind to blast through Saturday on a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — A potent storm system will arrive in Colorado late Friday night into Saturday. It will bring strong wind and mountain snow. The strongest wind will hit from early Saturday morning into the late afternoon with gusts at times to 50mph across Denver and eastern Colorado.

There will be stronger gusts across mountain tops that could exceed 70mph. Travel in and out of the mountains for anyone heading to ski could be difficult with slick roads and reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

The mountain snow will slowly end by evening leaving snow totals from 4″ to 10″ in most places. There is a chance early on Saturday that Denver could see a passing rain or snow shower.

Conditions across Colorado will improve as the storm system quickly lifts away late Saturday night. So, expect the wind to relax after sun set as the snow slowly stops.