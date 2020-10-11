Strong wind rolls through Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) – A cold front dropping south across Colorado is whipping up gusty conditions in most places. The northwest wind will continue to gust to 40-50mph across metro Denver until around 6 p.m. Windy conditions should slowly improve after sunset.

There have been some stronger gusts in the mountains, foothills and across northeast Colorado too.

The cold front is also producing rain and snow in the Colorado mountains. Accumulation totals look to be light with a few inches possible in some areas. The cold front will move away from the state later tonight. Rain and snow will end as the wind relaxes and skies clear across the area.

The work week ahead looks dry, mainly sunny and pleasant with highs shifting between the 60s and 70s most days.