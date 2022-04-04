DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system passing to the north of Colorado will bring strong winds and mountain snow from late Monday through late Tuesday. Tuesday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Snow totals will not be deep with only a few inches expected in mountain towns. However, the snow combined with the gusty wind could reduce visibility and cause blowing snow which can make travel challenging.

Along the Front Range and across metro Denver the wind will quickly turn strong from early Tuesday through late afternoon. The Pinpoint Weather Team has forecast northwest winds to blow from 20-45 mph with occasional gusts (bursts of wind) up to 60 mph. There could be even stronger gusts in the foothills of close to 75-80 mph early.

While it is not a classic set up for high fire danger due to cooler temperatures, higher humidity and a shower possible, there is a concern that a spark could turn into ablaze. So, there should be no open burning on Tuesday. Also, be careful with equipment that can spark and when tossing cigarette butts.

The rest of the week looks dry with some light wind and mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay in the cooler 50s through Thursday.

Seven-day forecast

A warm-up kicks in by Friday with temperatures close to 70 degrees and then warmer 70s by the weekend. The Rockies home opener at Coors Field looks perfect for baseball with plenty of sunshine, light wind and warm game-time temperatures.