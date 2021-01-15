Strong wind across the Eastern Plains on Friday; Small storm system with snow on Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting less wind in Denver on Friday, but strong wind continues across the Eastern Plains where gusts to 65mph are possible. High Wind Warnings remain in effect there until 5 p.m.

The mountains will also have strong wind through early afternoon. Gusts above treeline 50-80mph. Highs in the teens and 20s.

A small storm system races in on Saturday. The Central and Northern Mountains pick up 1-3 inches of snow accumulation.

We are including a 10% chance of a snow shower in Denver on Saturday. Colder highs in the 30s.

Drier on Sunday.

Another storm system hits Monday-Tuesday. The Mountains can expect 1-4 inches. Slight chance in Denver.

Forecast snow totals on Saturday.