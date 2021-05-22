Strong to severe storms Saturday evening, dry weather moves in Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been an active weather day across Colorado’s northeast plains with at least eight confirmed tornado reports. A tornado watch remains in effect for the areas in red (below) until 8 p.m. Saturday night.

After 8 p.m. most of the storm activity will be on the far eastern plains and will wrap up late tonight.

Dry weather returns for Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds will be gusty up to 30 mph at times on the Front Range and plains.

The rest of the week will be quiet and dry with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s.