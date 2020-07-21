Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Strong storms with hail, heavy rain possible Tuesday afternoon; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Weather Forecast

DENVER (KDVR) – Storms are moving southeast across the Front Range this afternoon and will continue through early evening before moving onto the plains. The strongest storms are expected to be south along the Palmer Divide.

Hail and heavy rainfall will be the main threats with storms that develop Tuesday afternoon. The Front Range will dry out after about 7 p.m. for the rest of the evening.

Temperatures will heat into the low 90s on Wednesday afternoon with a 20 percent chance for afternoon storms. Storms are not expected to turn severe but will bring decent rainfall to areas that see them.

The stormy pattern will continue into the weekend and next week. This is the start of the monsoon season for the southwest United States. Colorado will see rain chances each afternoon this week and will hopefully see improvements in drought conditions.

