Stretch of warm, dry weather ahead for Denver

DENVER -- We are forecasting a dry stretch of days that starts over the weekend and lasts through the middle of next week. There will be some passing clouds at times along with a little wind periodically.

The dry weather will also allow temperatures to warm up. Highs in the 60s return over the weekend. That will be followed by warmer 70s to start the workweek.

We are tracking our next chance for cooler temperatures and a rain/snow mix arriving late on Wednesday into Thursday. There is a chance to pick up another couple inches of wet snow across metro Denver.

We'll be monitoring daily on the amount of snow possible with each forecast update.