Stretch of unseasonably warm, sunny weather begins

Above average temperatures will return as we end our weekend on Sunday. Expect temperatures today to max out in the 70-80s under a mixture of sun and clouds. It will be breezy at times across the Front Range, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Meanwhile in the high country, temperatures will max out int he 60-70s with an isolated shower or two, primarily along the central and southern mountains into the Pikes Peak region.

Monday will be the hottest day of the week, and so far for the year. Highs will soar into the 80-90s across the Front Range, and well into the 70s for mountain communities. In Denver, the forecast high is 88 degrees, which will fall just a few degrees shy of the record of 93 degrees. Expect plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions to kick off the week.

Conditions will stay warm and mainly dry through the remainder of the work week. We’ll keep a low 10% chance of a shower Tuesday and Wednesday as highs stay in the 80s. Highs will drop closer to average by Friday and Saturday under a mixture of sun and clouds.