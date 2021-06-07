Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Stretch of 90s continues Monday; more afternoon storms possible

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures hit the 90s over the weekend and the June heat is here to stay for the next several days in Denver.

The forecast high for Monday is 91 degrees with a 20% chance for scattered afternoon storms.

Today’s storms are not expected to turn severe but could contain hail, gusty winds, and lightning.

Dry weather will return Tuesday through Thursday. Winds will be gusty on Tuesday increasing fire danger across the state.

Temperatures will cool off slightly to the upper 80s Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories