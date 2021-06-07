Stretch of 90s continues Monday; more afternoon storms possible

DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures hit the 90s over the weekend and the June heat is here to stay for the next several days in Denver.

The forecast high for Monday is 91 degrees with a 20% chance for scattered afternoon storms.

Today’s storms are not expected to turn severe but could contain hail, gusty winds, and lightning.

Dry weather will return Tuesday through Thursday. Winds will be gusty on Tuesday increasing fire danger across the state.

Temperatures will cool off slightly to the upper 80s Friday through Sunday.