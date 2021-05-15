Stormy weekend with severe threat Saturday

Have outdoor plans this weekend? The earlier the better as scattered storms are possible by each afternoon.

Severe activity is possible this afternoon mainly across the eastern plains, but that does not mean the city won’t have a few thunderstorms, too.

The main concerns are lightning, damaging winds, and hail.

These scattered thunderstorms kick off an unsettled weather pattern with wet weather around the area Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The severe threat going forward is low but soaking rain is possible.

Temperatures will not be quite as cold with this system as with the last, so the chance of snow will remain in the highest mountain areas. That also means gardeners are good to go ahead with planting.

This is all part of a late spring transition away from colder events and into warm, thunderstorm events.