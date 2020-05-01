Stormy Saturday brings much cooler temperatures to Denver area

DENVER (KDVR) — The hot temperatures will be moving out over the weekend as rain chances return.

Saturday will be in the cooler 60s. It also has the highest chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Some storms will generate lightning, gusty wind and even hail. The best place for those stronger storms will be on the eastern Plains of Colorado. Most storms will end by late Saturday evening.

Temperatures will return to the 70s for Sunday and Monday with only isolated showers possible.

We will be in the seasonal 60s and dry through Thursday. Another shot of cooler temps in the 50s arrives on Friday along with more showers.