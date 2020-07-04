Stormy 4th of July, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Happy 4th of July! Today is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. In true Colorado fashion, Mother Nature will offer some “fireworks” in the way of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Storms today will be capable of producing severe weather, primarily strong wind, frequent lightning, heavy rain and hail. Localized flash flooding will also be a concern, as storms will have slow movement this afternoon. Storms will fire up around lunchtime over the foothills, then pushing east to the I-25 corridor during the mid-afternoon hours.

For those along the Eastern Plains, expect thunderstorms during the late-afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures today will be close to average, maxing out in the mid-to-upper 90s across the Front Range. Highs in the mountains will range from the 70-80s.



The forecast for Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. The risk for severe weather will be present, primarily during the afternoon hours. Highs will stay in the 70-90s across Colorado.

As we head into the new work week, unseasonably warm temperatures will be the biggest concern. Highs will continue to build into the upper 90s and lower 100s through Friday. As for storm chances, expect a few isolated showers Monday and Tuesday before dry and windy weather dominates the second half of the work week.