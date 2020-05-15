Storms to bring much-needed rain across the Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered thunderstorms will move from east to west across the Front Range and Denver early Thursday evening. There will be lightning, wind and hail with some of these storms.

We expect these storms should end around midnight on the far eastern Plains.

Friday will bring another round of afternoon and evening storms. The threat of lightning, wind and hail will be possible yet again, especially across the northeast corner of the state.

A few storms are in the Saturday afternoon forecast, but with less coverage you’re not likely to see rain.

We are in for several dry days starting on Sunday into early next week along with hot temperatures that could have some areas near 90 degrees on Monday.