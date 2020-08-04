Storms to bring hail, wind threats: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered thunderstorms will move quickly across the Front Range and metro Denver early Tuesday evening. Some of those storms may contain hail, gusty wind and lightning. The storms will race onto the eastern Plains and exit the state around 9 p.m.

There will be another round of scattered storms across northeast Colorado on Wednesday. The timing will be the same for metro Denver with most storms heading east of the city by 6 p.m. The threat will return for hail, lightning and wind with some of the storms.

We will have fewer storms possible on Thursday with limited severe weather possible.

The forecast is looking dry starting on Friday and heading into the weekend. The dry days will lead to the return of hot 90-degree temperatures each afternoon through early next week.