DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with temps in the low 80s.

Isolated storms are possible late afternoon in Denver but most storms will stay focused west and south of the metro area.

A flash flood watch is in place for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar from noon until 8 p.m. as some storms can be slow moving leading to heavy rain in one spot.

Back to school or work tomorrow, we start to dry out and warm up.

A nice warm-up through the 80s this week with an isolated storm chance each afternoon.

We are watching Friday for more monsoon moisture and scattered storm chance.