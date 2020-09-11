Storm system finally clears Colorado this weekend

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — The storm system which arrived late Monday to take the state from record highs to record lows — and brought an early snowfall — will finally clear the state this weekend.

That system has crawled across Utah and Colorado but exits through Nebraska into Saturday morning. There may be a few rain/snow showers over northern Colorado as it exits.

Saturday will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s, great for the outdoors.

Sunday will be just as sunny but warmer with highs into the 80s.

For those in the cities, there isn’t concern of being too cold at night for your plants, so you can keep the gardens uncovered.

Most of next week remains warm and quiet. That is until late in the week when a system will near the region with rain and snow for the mountains and some impact in the metro areas too.

