Storm system exits Colorado bringing 80s, less smoke

DENVER (KDVR) — The storm system is exiting Colorado, which means you can expect drier conditions with sunshine taking over. Smoke concentrations stay light all weekend.

In Denver, we are forecasting sunny skies, breezy conditions, and highs around 83 degrees.

In the mountains, it will turn sunny with strong winds above treeline at 30-70 mph. Highs will be in the 60s and a few 70s.

Pikes Peak Marathon and Leadville Trail 100: Dry Saturday morning, sunny, then isolated afternoon t-storms (20%). Light smoke concentrations. Temps at 10,000 feet will be in the 30s early, then 40s and 50s by the afternoon. Winds will be 15-30 mph early, then up to 35 mph afternoon.

On Sunday, it looks mostly dry and sunny across Colorado. Front Range highs in the 80s to low 90s.

Mostly dry early next week. No signs of the monsoon.