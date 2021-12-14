Storm system arrives Wednesday with mountain snow, high wind watches

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting partly sunny skies on Tuesday in Denver with highs in the mid-60s. The normal high right now is 44 degrees.

The mountains will see increasing clouds Tuesday with strong wind and snow developing tonight.

Expect 4-8 inches of snow Wednesday in the Central and Northern Mountains, with 6-12 inches in the Southern Mountains.

Snow totals by 5am Thursday.

We are forecasting 50-90 mile per hour wind gusts in the Central and Northern Mountains on Wednesday. Gusts will be even stronger in the Southern Mountains at 60-120 miles per hour, especially for the Sangre De Cristo’s.

Forecast maximum gusts on Wednesday.

High Wind Watch Wednesday.

In Denver, gusts 40-70 miles per hour are not out of the question on Wednesday between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Foothill gusts will range from 50-80 miles per hour.

We are also including a 10% chance of a rain shower in Denver on Wednesday.

Expect calmer wind and drier conditions between Thursday-Sunday with highs in the 40s.