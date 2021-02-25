Storm delivers much-needed snow; 40s and more melting Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow reports from across metro Denver were impressive from our latest storm. The official total for the city recorded at Denver International Airport was 9.6″.

We were standing at only 3.9″ so far this month before last night’s snowfall.

An average February delivers around 7.7″ total for the month. We are now ahead with 13.5″. Here’s a look at some other deep totals:

The forecast is looking dry with mainly sunny skies on Friday across the area. Highs will reach the low 40s and there will be lots of melting.

Saturday brings a few more passing clouds and a low chance for a flurry or two with little to no accumulation expected.

We enter March on Monday and start a stretch of dry and mainly sunny days with highs in the 50s all next week. Just remember that while it may be a mild start to the month, March is our snowiest month of the year in Denver.