Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Chance of severe storms with strong winds, hail
Storm chances return Sunday, hot week ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — Storm chances will wrap up Saturday evening on the Front Range with clear skies overnight.

Sunday will start off sunny and dry before afternoon storm chances move in. High temperatures will reach around 90 degrees in Denver.

Storms will move in after 1 p.m. and will be scattered, so not everyone will see one.

A few storms could turn severe on the Front Range and eastern plains with hail and gusty winds. Heavy rain and lightning will also be threats with tomorrow’s storms.

There could be a few isolated storms on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the low 90s.

The rest of the week will be hot, sunny, and dry.

