Storm chances return Monday, temperatures stay cool

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will continue on Colorado’s eastern plains late Sunday evening and into Monday morning. Monday will be another gloomy day with light morning drizzle and rain showers along with patchy fog.

Scattered storms and showers will move across the Front Range and plains throughout the day on Monday. With afternoon high temperatures reaching the low 60s in Denver, cool temperatures could limit how strong storms can get in Denver. The eastern plains will be warmer and more likely to see stronger storm activity.

A marginal risk is in place across the Interstate 25 corridor and eastern plains.

More storms are in the forecast for Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Storms will become more isolated on Wednesday and Thursday. More sunshine towards the end of the week will increase temperatures to the 70s.

Drier conditions move in for next weekend with temperatures in the mid 70s.