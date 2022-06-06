DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered storms across the mountains, Front Range and plains Monday afternoon. Some storms could turn severe mainly east of Interstate 25.

Storms will clear off to the east by midnight with a dry start to Tuesday. Tuesday’s high temperatures will hit the low 80s.

There will be more scattered storms Tuesday afternoon with the best chance staying south and east of Denver on the eastern plains.

There is a 20% chance for storms on the Front Range that will move east quickly by 4 p.m.

Some storms on Tuesday afternoon could turn severe with a marginal and slight risk in place. Hail, gusty winds and lightning will be the main threats.

Storm chances will stay low the rest of the week with mostly dry conditions and highs in the 80s on Wednesday.

A 10% chance for storms returns on Thursday with dry weather for the weekend.

It will be a hot weekend ahead in Denver with temperatures in the 90s Saturday and Sunday.