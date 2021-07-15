Storm chances fading as temperatures heat up in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A few showers and thunderstorms will move quickly across metro Denver early this evening. The storms should be east of the area by 7 p.m. There will be a better chance for scattered thunderstorms out on the eastern plains of Colorado until midnight. The storms will bring lighting, wind and small hail.

We will have limited thunderstorm chances each afternoon from Friday through Sunday. So, most places up and down the Front Range will not see rain in the coming days. Temperatures are expected to heat back into the low 90s each day.

The forecast for next week is looking dry and hot. We are predicting mainly sunny skies and some noticeable smoke and haze too. Temperatures will be similar each afternoon with highs staying in the low 90s. Our seasonal average at this time of year in Denver is 90 degrees.