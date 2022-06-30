DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered storms on the Front Range Thursday evening with more chances of rain through the holiday weekend.

The main threat from storms on Thursday night will be gusty winds and lightning. Storms will move out late Thursday evening.

Friday will have a similar pattern with a 40% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will hit the mid-80s.

Saturday and Sunday’s high temperatures will hit the upper 80s with a 30% chance for storms both afternoons. The morning hours will be the best time for outdoor activities to avoid lightning.

Storm chances will go down to 20% on Monday, the Fourth of July. Denver’s high temperatures will be around 91 degrees. The storms should push east of the Front Range by firework show times.

There will be isolated storms around Tuesday and Wednesday with more hot temperatures.