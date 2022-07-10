DENVER (KDVR) — High heat is here again with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. The plains could reach triple digits.

Isolated storms are possible on Sunday afternoon, with clouds building during the second half of the day.

The tail end of a cold front passing off to the north knocks us back down to 80 degree warmth Monday.

Extra clouds by thee afternoon and chance for late day showers and storms with most activity for the southern half of the state.

Temps heat up again to seasonal averages on Tuesday with small afternoon storm chances.

Then the high heat returns with dry sunny skies.