Spring showers, then summer-like heat in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible in Denver and along the Front Range Thursday evening.

Some showers could linger into early Friday. You can also expect additional showers, on and off, Friday.

Although rain totals don’t look too high, some places could get 1/4″ of rain.

A few scattered showers will be possible again early and late Saturday.

The chance for rain is low, meaning most places will miss out.

We start a stretch of dry days on Sunday that will last through the end of next week, which will come with much warmer temperatures in the 70s for most days. We’ll even have few days that reach the 80s!