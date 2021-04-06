Spring showers and gusty wind then back to dry and mild days

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm traveling across northern Colorado will push showers and a few thunderstorms from west to east through metro Denver early this evening. There could be lightning and gusty wind with a few of the showers.

Later this evening, snow could mix in with the rain or even change to a period of snow for a short time. We are not expecting any accumulation in the metro area. However, some grassy accumulation of less than a half inch is possible with the stronger showers on the southeast side of the area. Everything will quickly come to an end between 9 p.m. to midnight.

It’ll be windy early on Wednesday with some passing clouds. Temperatures will reach the low 60s which is close to our normal of 50 degrees at this time of year.

The rest of the forecast through the weekend will include some wind at times, passing clouds and temperatures which will swing daily from the low 60s to near 70 degrees a few afternoons.