Spring showers ahead in Denver, then snow returns for Easter

DENVER (KDVR) -- We are tracking a few late-day rain showers coming up from the south each afternoon Thursday and Friday. The chance for rain is low, meaning most people will only get some evening clouds.

A better chance for late-day rain showers arrives on Saturday, but the scattered nature of the showers still means not everyone gets rain.

Easter Sunday is looking chilly and snowy. I can't rule out some rain showers mixing with snow at times, but it'll be more snow than rain. Accumulation of between 1"- 3" is possible, mainly on grassy areas. There will be melting through the day, which may limit the totals.

The weather pattern for next week continues to look unsettled with cool 40s each day and a chance for a few rain showers in the afternoon and even snow showers at night.

